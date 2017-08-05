Eurovision and the culture surrounding it seem to be a fairly easy target for satirists. Even the spectacle of the event itself is dwarfed by the sheer passion fans seem to have, and it is precisely this that creator Anthony Keigher focuses on for Douze at C Royale. The show takes the form of a live competition to find a song to put forward as the Irish entry for the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest. Host Xnthony is a statuesque, hyperactive egomaniac, resplendent in a sequinned leotard, belittling his dance troupe and determined to make this year count.

In a mad-cap piece of interactive theatre, Xnthony and his maniacal sidekicks Hannah Fisher and Tiffany Murphy perform nine tracks, each of which is a parody of traditional Eurovision songs. There are power ballads, dance routines, mindless repetition and bags of glitter, and at the end the audience votes for its favourite number.

Keigher is supremely confident as Xnthony, and such a raw and uncompromising creation can surely only be formed from a deep affection the subject. Fisher and Murphy are under-written throughout, and some of their wild and erratic clowning smacks of desperation in a production that even Eurovision fans might find a bit hit and miss.