Double Feature review at Gilded Balloon at Rose Theatre, Edinburgh – ‘well-established double-act’

Andy Gray and Grant Stott were originally regarded as a regular pantomime double-act at the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh. For the past few years the pair have collaborated on theatre projects on the Edinburgh Fringe to both critical and popular acclaim and this year they are back with Double Feature.

Set in the shell of what was once a thriving picture house, Mikey and Davy have been charged with gutting the place of its fixtures and fittings.

Philip Differ’s play is steeped in nostalgia and veers heavily toward Gray and Stott’s talent for broad comedy. Much of the plot is spent discussing classic movies from Goldfinger to The Great Escape and reliving popular catchphrases and scenes.

This shameless pandering to familiar cultural sound bites is amusing for a while but it does overpower the deeper, dramatic elements of the story, which are relegated to the final 10 minutes.

Double Feature may be unchallenging and overly sentimental, but it also offers light relief from the sturm und drang that can make up a day on the Fringe.

Gray and Stott know their audience well and while they may not be the most versatile of dramatic actors, they are not afraid to poke around outside their comfort zone.