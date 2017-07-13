Dorrance Dance – ETM: Double Down review at Sadler’s Wells – ‘playful and exciting’

Michelle Dorrance is tapping into technology in this show that made its debut in New York last year.

A revolutionary tap choreographer, she collaborates with dancer, musician and electronics wizard Nicholas Van Young to broaden the sonic canvas of tap dancing with trigger boards that are like foot-operated synthesisers. One tap can create an echo, an amplified reverb, a looped sequence or a sound like the crack of doom. At one point this resembles a glockenspiel.

The varied sequences are individually stunning - technically innovative with room enough for improvisation. Whether dancing in unison, in duets or solos, Dorrance’s tap troupers are coordinated without uniformity.

Photos: Tristram Kenton 1 of 4

Tall, cadaverous Warren Craft is a loose-limbed Lurch, occasionally falling on the floor for variation; b-girl Ephrat 'Bounce' Asherie combines street dance with tap in a happy collision of styles. Dorrance herself is extraordinary – knees and legs akimbo, she sometimes resembles a berserk Charleston dancer whose feet have been hijacked by flamenco.

The range of sounds they produce is impressive and expressive: delicate woodpecker patterings, machine-gun clatterings, stretched-out stomps and abrasive skirls as if dancing on an amplified cheese grater.

They step and crouch, slip and jerk, sliding across the stage like ice skaters or freezing in a momentary posture before conjuring the spirit of the Clark Brothers or Gregory Hines. They even evoke the scene in the film Big in which Tom Hanks dances on the floor piano in a toy store.

It is playful and exciting, if unstructured and unbalanced. A semi-dramatic encounter between two men is too long; a tap versus street dance face-off too short. Once they discover the purpose behind the experimentation they will be unbeatable.