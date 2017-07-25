Despite the title, the ballet Don Quixote serves up minimal Cervantes picaresque, more an irresistible slab of cod-Catalan romantic romp. Not that much time is spent with the ponderous Don. Accompanied by dumpy servant-sidekick Sancho Panza, he’s a sombre figure on the margins of this Barcelona-set ballet who brandishes a giant jousting wand at windmills and occasionally helps central couple Kitri and Basil on the path to a happy ending.

The Mariinsky’s production remains faithful to Alexander Gorsky’s 1900 reworking of Petipa’s choreography and it emphasises lively ensemble detail to wonderful effect.

Spanish spirit is filtered through the filigree aesthetic of Imperial balletic elegance. The corps – clad in red character shoes, shawls and varied shades of russet and yellow – bring an earthy vibrancy to every scene. When they dance, however, all is gossamer-light, finger-trailing delicacy, underscored by steel-sprung precision.

Still, Don Q is really a vehicle for its principal couple: Viktoria Tereshkina and Kimin Kim are stunning. The latter has the boisterous exuberance and enjoyably manic energy of a kitten, then dashes off magnificent pantherine leaps and masterfully controlled turns.

Tereshkina brings glamourpuss sass and sureness, etching the prancing pointework of her variation with sly wit, shaping legato passages with silkily nuanced phrasing. In the Act 2 dream sequence she offers a restrained yet singing purity of line, while her final act fouette-and-fan display is a real gobsmacker.

Only Act III’s wafty ‘Oriental’ diversion and an extended character dance feel unnecessary and somewhat saggy. Otherwise, it’s pure St Petersburg magic.