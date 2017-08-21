Dickless review at New Town Theatre, Edinburgh – ‘off-balance multi-character monologue’

Saff may think she has the face of an angel but she has the attitude and demeanour of a demon. She has looks that will get her everything she needs in life including drinks, men and money although this high-life is confined to the town of Dunningham and things have recently taken a turn for the worse.

Aisha Josiah’s new monologue is littered with physical violence but lacks an imaginative prose to support it. Josiah’s twisted plot holds attention for a while as Saff relates this unsympathetic tale of small-town life but when the gear change arrives in the last third, it’s too little too late.

The actor switches roles to play Saff’s latest conquest Oli, but there’s enough unexplored material to merit its own play. Oli takes the news that he was an intersex baby remarkably smoothly and the consequences of blackmail even easier.

Josiah packs both too much and too little into this monologue and the balance is off. While it must be a mammoth task for the performer, it's difficult to detect Lauren Downie's emotional attachment to the work. With the performance alternating with Tessa Fairey, things may fall differently but as it stands, Dickless is a big story spread far too thinly.