Derailed review at Pleasance Dome, Edinburgh – ‘muddled piece about Brexit’

Patricia Rodriguez and Merce Ribot are having a party. With a messy Brexit looming and no guarantees that EU citizens will have a right to remain in the UK, the performers – both from Spain – have decided they’re done with this place. They’ve decided to leave. They’re going out with a bang though. They dole out cups of cava and party poppers and get an audience member to whip up a batch of gazpacho.

Derailed is as ambivalent about the UK as it is about theatre and its capacity to create change. The company members – including musicians Thomas Abela and Dan Lees – have friends who make a difference in the world while they make quirky fringe theatre shows that even their parents don’t go to see.

The tone of the piece gets increasingly silly as it goes on – as parties tend to do. Someone sports a mirrorball hat. One of them ends up dressed as the Dalai Lama. Elements of gig theatre are woven together with discussions of protests past.

What’s lacking is a coherent through-line of thought. Jesse Briton and Ben Kidd’s production is frustratingly shapeless, a muddled argument about art and activism with a bit of audience participation thrown in for good measure. Rodriguez and Ribot are energetic and amiable performers and the show contains a couple of flashes of the ramshackle charm that made the company’s previous show Don Quixote so entertaining, but they’re not enough to sustain the piece.

Derailed is a show born out if frustration and disappointment – a muddled response to muddled times.