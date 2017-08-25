Dear Home Office: Still Pending review at Gilded Balloon Teviot, Edinburgh – ‘rough and ready’

Last year, Phosphoros Theatre's Dear Home Office turned heads with its bold, brutal evocation of life as an unaccompanied child refugee. Dear Home Office: Still Pending takes the same approach, using a cast of non-professional actors, all young refugees, to meta-theatrically examine the Kafka-esque complexity of the UK asylum system.

Stories - some true, some that could be - overlap. Elgi studies for university, but can't get there because of his undetermined status, so takes a college childcare course to meet girls instead. Kareem's relatively settled life is upset by the sudden arrival of his brother, who clung to the underside of a lorry to get here. Filmon, building on the success of last year's show and dreaming of stardom, auditions for a trio of TV execs.

It is, to be honest, quite a clunky show, marred by non-professionalism and low production values. Its boldness, though, does not lie in the inherent power of its drama, but in the truth of it – in the importance of its being here.

This is rough-and-ready theatre, naturally limited in focus and form, but it's a commendable initiative that genuinely emphasises the harshness of life as an asylum seeker.