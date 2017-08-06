Finnish screenwriter John Lundsten may well be adept at writing for television, but the two short comedies which make up his play Dates at the Speed of Sound are creakingly clumsy and old-fashioned.

We are presented with two first-date scenarios in a restaurant, in which both couples annoy each other with endlessly repetitious dialogue. They argue over healthy eating and the attractiveness of pregnant women, before suddenly and inexplicably deciding they do actually like each other in the end.

The jokes, of which there are precious few, are mostly bland, but carry a trace of careless cruelty which sits oddly with the frothy tone of the show. Occasionally it steps over into pure offensiveness (fat-shaming! bi-erasure!).

Rotating in the roles of the dates and waiters, Simon McCallum, Sarah McCardie and Nicola Daley acquit themselves admirably, putting in watchable, if often overemphatic performances. But they can’t redeem the writing, whose asinine dullness is reminiscent of the worst television sitcoms, but without a laugh track to paper over its deficiencies.

An optional postlude in which the audience is invited to go on one minute speed dates with each other seems gimmicky, and I followed the majority of the audience in their decision to leave.