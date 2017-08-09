Rambling, intentionally banal, but also undeniably funny, comedian and slam poet Daniel Piper’s second solo show sees him agonising over the implications of taking time off work to nurse a savage hangover.

Throwing himself into the performance, Piper pratfalls spectacularly over every prop, impeccably simulating a slurred, gregarious drunkenness. Later, he slips into an endearingly awkward persona, capturing the anxious indecisiveness familiar to many twenty-somethings.

Throughout his jittery comic monologue, he lapses frequently into awkward silences or abandons the stage entirely, demonstrating some spot-on comic timing which keeps proceedings just on the right side of tedious. Deafening, epic music swells up from time to time, accompanying moments of huge significance, such as when Piper sends an email to his boss, or manages to find his phone to turn off an alarm.

With an eponymous, hungover protagonist trapped in the wasteland of a cramped flat, spinning off on convoluted tangents, there are more than a few shades of Anthony Neilson’s sprawling, absurd Realism here.

Piper’s humour, though, is dafter, more relatable. If knowing asides about the shallowness of the material feel a little too on the nose, Daniel Piper’s Day Off remains an enjoyable hour with a confident, promising performer.