The Dame Dolly Donut Show review at C Venues, Edinburgh – ‘entertaining but distancing’

In the spirit of the Edinburgh Fringe's famous open-access policy, there is surely room for some proper, music hall-based pantomime. And if not that particular December treat, then such productions as The Dame Dolly Donut Show, which trades in the tropes of pantomime but gives them a more intimate setting.

Stephen P Boyce is a great Dame Dolly Donut, in big make-up, a big voice and an even bigger personality – and he certain knows his panto. The excellent Mhairi Wilson is Dolly's son, Billy. She is on stage as a sidekick but also behind the onstage lighting and sound desk, making a virtue of fringe functionality.

Matthew Floyd Jones’ arrangements and Boyce's expertly manipulated lyrics make for some strong musical moments. The Opening Mashup is cleverly done, while the listing of Dolly's 16 husbands in The Fruit Song allows Wilson to show off her comedy chops as well as her vocal ones.

The difficulty is that pantomime's best bits are reliant on the local and the topical, while the plot needs to be more organic than gag-based, as it is here. Boyce has a real understanding of how to work an audience – both cajoling and berating them – but the festival setting, compounded by a morning slot, has a sadly distancing effect.