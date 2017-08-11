Cow review at Underbelly, Edinburgh – ‘intermittently interesting’

Jessica Barker-Wren’s one woman show sees a posh girl ditch her London media job to go back to Devon and help run the family farm after the death of her mother.

Performed alongside a large fuzzy model of a cow on wheels on which she occasionally sits, Barker-Wren’s play contains a lot of interesting detail about rural life and the day-to-day stuff of running a farm. There’s some really sharp writing here – images that linger. It’s poignant in places, funny in others, but it’s lacking in shape and the ending is abrupt, its emotional impact diluted.

Lucy Wray’s production contains odd, over-long episodes when Barker-Wren hurls herself around the stage in a green velvet catsuit performing an interpretative dance about tree management while wielding a cardboard chain saw or sings sweet and lilting folk songs. She has a fine voice and is lovely to listen to but these things add nothing to the story and seem to have been wedged in purely to give her a chance to do a bit of singing. It feels like showing off and it’s tiresome.

The shapelessness of the piece also becomes frustrating after a while especially because there is strength in the writing and power in the story being told, of a changing way of life, of grief and the things it does to people.