Cosmic Scallies review at Summerhall, Edinburgh – ‘sweet but slight’

In the the 1960s urban planners hoped to turn Skelmersdale, an overspill town in West Lancashire, into a kind of utopia. The experiment is considered by most to be a failure, but to many people it's just home. "Skem", as it’s known, is were childhood friends Dent and Shaun grew up.

While she went off to university, he stayed behind. They’ve not always been close, especially not when they were teenagers, but now she’s dealing with chronic pain and being shunted from pillar to post by an under-resourced NHS. He’s there to help, armed with Irn Bru and offers of illicit OxyContin.

Jackie Hogan’s two-hander Cosmic Scallies teams anger – at the damage wrought by austerity and the dismaying guff that’s so often spouted about working-class lives – with a more touching and tender portrait of friendship.

The Graeae co-production, part of the Northern Stage season at Summerhall, uses surtitles projected on Bethany Wells’ set in a similarly creative way to its 2015 production of Jack Thorne's The Solid Life of Sugar Water.

Perhaps in part as a result of the need to accommodate this, Amit Sharma’s production feels static and slow-paced. Though performed with warmth by Rachel Denning and Reuben Johnson, and containing a couple of joyous riffs about life lived at the bottom of the heap, when you’re disabled and poor, demonised and scapegoated, it’s a strangely slight play that hints at interesting things without taking the plunge.