Originally produced 35 years ago, Kevin Elyot’s Coming Clean receives its first major London revival as his final play, Twilight Song, premieres at the Park Theatre. Wry observations and humour prefigure Elyot’s masterly My Night With Reg, but the plot occasionally shows the work of a less experienced writer.

While the tension between faithfulness and sexual desire remains a relevant theme, this is firmly a work of the pre-Aids era. On Amanda Mascarenhas’ meticulous set, crammed with early-1980s detail, Adam Spreadbury-Maher’s production lovingly recreates a world where communication is via the quaint means of classified ads and landlines, gay men hook up at discos and a pint in the local pub costs 90p.

Elliot Hadley lights up the stage as the outrageous, doughnut-chomping William, desperate to divulge the details of his recent sexual encounters to his friend Tony, who is going steady with his boyfriend of five years, gruff New Yorker Greg (Jason Nwoga). Cracks in their seemingly unshakeable union appear with the arrival of attractive young Robert (Tom Lambert), an out-of-work actor they employ as a cleaner.

Tony – a well-rounded portrayal by Lee Knight – is less secure than he first appears, refusing to confront the emotional implications of a long-term open relationship. His exchanges with William showcase the writer’s uncanny ear for dialogue, but this can be lacking with the other, more sketchily drawn characters.

Though of its time, Coming Clean shows Elyot’s early promise: its themes stretch beyond the ‘gay play’ niche to address wider questions of fidelity.