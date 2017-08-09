Choir of Man review at Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh – ‘boisterous celebration of pub culture’

The initial USP of Choir of Man is that you are offered a pint of beer upon entry. On stage, the pub set is a working bar – the Jungle Inn – and the cast members are feverishly handing out pints like it's going out of fashion. It's a similar set-up to Once, except here the beer is free and there's no real rush to get the audience off the stage before the action starts.

Choir of Man is a rather jingoistic ode to the common-or-garden boozer, where lads get together and chew the fat over a beer or two. The stereotypes are out in force but the common link is that they are all strong, close-harmony singers and accomplished dancers.

The set-up is ridiculously twee but, save for a painfully off-key version of Adele's Hello, the testosterone-fuelled choral numbers are a riot. Rupert Holme's Escape (The Pina Colada Song) is given a novel reworking by the landlord Mark Loveday and local hard man Tom Brandon belts out a rousing You're the Voice.

This unrelenting celebration of pub culture may be just another way to market an all-male choir but at least it's slick, good-natured and doesn't always regurgitate the obvious pub anthems.