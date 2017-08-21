Celebration review at Zoo, Edinburgh – ‘eccentric and intelligent’

Celebration is a small but glorious remedy for despair. Ben Kulvichit and Clara Potter-Sweet acknowledge bewilderment and fright at the recent rise of right-wing politics and the grotesque state of the world, but then proceed to offer their audience a defiant hour of playful and eccentric enjoyment nonetheless. It’s a touching and thought-provoking theatrical gift, both earnest and ironic all at once.

Bespectacled and clad in unassuming pink T-shirts and jeans, Kulvichit and Potter-Sweet launch unexpectedly into a vibrant full-bodied dance that culminates in the squirting of silly-string. The song ends and the party atmosphere dissipates; panting, they attend to the pedestrian matter of cleaning up the stage.

Despondency nags at the fringes of the piece, but Kulvichit and Potter-Sweet channel its energy into imaginative spaces – there’s a particularly beautiful passage in which the latter describes a painting by Riva Lehrer of her dog Zora. With one milky eye and a veterinary cone-collar in place, Zora nevertheless smiles with “a well-loved dog’s unshakeable optimism”. It’s a meditation on compassion, almost ineffably lovely.

A similarly charismatic presence, Kulvichit tells of a fever dream in which Donald Trump is reformed as a smoky-eyed drag queen replete with a gorgeous, glamorous benevolence. Inspired.