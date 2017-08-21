Carried Away review at C Royale, Edinburgh – ‘heartfelt monologue about the terrors of pregnancy’

Hard-drinking monologues are a fringe perennial, as are stories of young women struggling with the prospect or realities of motherhood. So it’s much credit to writer-performers Lizzie Grace and Alexandra Simonet, who were last seen together in last year’s strong We Live by the Sea to have brought something original and heartfelt to the genre.

Carried Away tells the story of a young woman who has found herself pregnant again – not what she wants when she’s loving her lifestyle of gay clubs and vodka shooters. More particularly, she lived through a traumatic miscarriage when she was a teenager.

Grace and Simonet wrote the piece together, and they take turns to perform it. A questionable approach at the Fringe, where it’s hard enough to get audiences through the door once, let alone twice, it nevertheless contributes to a feeling of warmth and care which pervades the sometimes bruising storytelling.

The hallmarks of personal experience are clearly visible on this, a work inspired by the writers’ close families. While it’s not the most exciting or original proposition around, there’s quality and intelligence here in the creditable democracy they have made of both writing and performance.