Every year Polly marks the disappearance of her mother with an unusual ritual. The memory of a food fight involving ice-cream and lots of laughter is emblazoned on her subconscious, but her boyfriend Al is keen for her to move on.

The problem is that Polly wants to leave Al but has no idea how to articulate this. When her mother suddenly moves back into her life, Polly finally finds somebody who can show her the way.

This debut piece from Soho Associate Guy Hodgkinson attempts to shine a light on small town life and, to a certain extent, this is an absurdist play filled with colourful characters and peculiar situations.

There is also a soap opera quality to the narrative, which is set mostly in a bar where personal dramas unfold regardless of who may be listening. This is perhaps the play’s downfall as the peripheral cast are thinly written, taking up far too much time in what is essentially a three-hander.

Laure Stockley, playing Polly, captures the fragility of a young woman damaged by abandonment issues, but the only truth in this play seems to come from Jaz Hutchins’ Al, as he confronts Kate Kelly's pragmatic mother.