It’s pretty rare that a musical will appear perfect and fully formed at the Fringe. This is a place for experimentation and taking risks, and Buried: A New Musical is no exception.

Written by Tom Williams and Cordelia O'Driscoll, a great deal of care and thought has gone into the musical numbers which, in general, are some of the best you will possibly hear in Edinburgh. The musical style is contemporary without sounding faddish and while there is a strong narrative thread to the lyrics, nearly every song could survive as a stand-alone number.

It helps that a large amount of thought has gone into the arrangements and the relatively large band provide a polished accompaniment to O'Driscoll's lyrics. This is further enhanced by excellent vocal performances from Lindsay Manion as Rose and Sebastian Belli as Harry. The problem here is Williams’ book, which sees two serial killers fall in love and join forces to embark on a killing spree.

Williams never quite finds the right tone for the piece and, while the love story is treated with emotional sincerity, the murders are treated as comic interludes. Buried's book needs to be extensively re-worked but its musical score is an exciting addition to the festival.