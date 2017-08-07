Brutal Cessation review at The Box, Assembly George Square Theatre, Edinburgh – ‘vicious, sad and excellently acted’

Something’s rotten inside The Box and it’s not the watermelon that lurks ominously next to a plastic sheet in Milly Thomas’ tense two-hander. It presents us with a toxic relationship between two unnamed characters played by Alan Mahon and Lydia Larson in which things aren’t just domestically stale.

The threat of violence is always present but never physically enacted. Instead, it finds verbal expression through the telling of a quasi-sexual revenge fantasy that involves the woman pulverising her boyfriend’s head, scattering his teeth and scooping out his brains with a spoon, relishing the scrape of cutlery against the skull. It becomes apparent that a nice cup of tea and a heart-to-heart just won’t cut it here.

Brutal Cessation starts off a bit like a hokey late-night episode of Hollyoaks, but it journeys into much more intriguing emotional territory. Scenes are repeated and gender-reversed – what at first seemed overwrought takes on the aspect of ritualised role play, while the poky scale of the venue neatly heightens the sense of oppressive compulsion, icy-blue light bathing a delusional, psychologically circuitous space.

Both actors give strong and subtle performances, with Larson a particularly affecting presence, her varied states of sullenness and suggestiveness veiling hysterical hinterlands.