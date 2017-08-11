Suicide is an epidemic amongst young men, and it's urgent we tackle 'man up' culture to make space for vulnerability. Well-intentioned 203 Theatre have worked with charities CALM and MIND in creating Brothers. It’s a new play from Piers Cottee-Jones about a group of housemates at university who, although they care deeply for each other, struggle to communicate meaningfully, with tragic consequences.

The characters are drawn with broad brushstrokes: there's the lonely geeky one who loves Star Trek, the nice one who likes being nice, the laddy one who's meant to be a good-deep-down bully but comes across as kind of a psychopath, and so on. The dialogue's most real when they're joking around but the banter wears thin quickly, while deeper conversations don't ring true.

The way they talk about women might be to highlight a damaging inarticulacy, but women being either prizes to be won or cheating harpies feels a bit lazy in a show attempting to shift perceptions and allow men space to feel. After all, it's hard to tackle the culture of 'man up' without accepting that it's caused by damaging, socially constructed gender roles.

Though the company's trying for something worthwhile, Brothers makes for an awkward, stilted watch.