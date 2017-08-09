Despite its constant presence, the practicalities of death are rarely considered until absolutely necessary. Bright Colours Only attempts to address this in a practical way with humour, personal testimony and lots of tea.

Set in Pauline Goldsmith’s front room in Belfast, the coffin takes pride of place as the hostess flutters around distributing sandwiches. Taking on the temporary role of undertaker, Goldsmith details the finer points of coffins, shrouds and brass-effect fittings.

It’s grisly but oddly humorous and wholly practical, as so many people will be unaware of the finer points when faced with the death of a loved one.

Yet behind the finely observed humour is a very real sense of understanding and urgency. Remembering the circumstances of the sudden death of Goldsmith's father helps illustrate the curious pattern of grief and how we each deal with it individually.

The gentle absurdities of the wake are tempered with verbatim observations and a final, ghostly liturgy of missed opportunities in a life where so much time has been wasted.

Originating on the Fringe in 2002, Bright Colours Only has since toured the world and been resurrected here as part of the Made In Scotland Showcase. It has lost none of its poignancy in the meantime and remains a wry exploration of the last rites.