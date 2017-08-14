Box Clever at Summerhall, Edinburgh – ‘a ribald, wrenching monologue’

Blending the compassionate anger of a Ken Loach film with the freewheeling ferocity of Gary Owen's Iphigenia in Splott, writer-performer Monsay Whitney's Box Clever presents the wry, ribald, wrenching story of a South London woman's struggle to survive.

Marnie – a lippy, larger-than-life Whitney – is trapped in a Kafka-esque bureaucratic nightmare. Toddler in tow, she bounces between a trio of abusive lovers and the anarchic confines of a women's refuge, desperately trying to sort out her shit.

It's a superb piece of writing, bubbling with bitterness yet bursting with heart, simultaneously funny and infuriating. And in Stef O'Driscoll's pared-down staging, it finds a compelling, chaotic energy, helped by Avi Simmons' clown.

Yep, there's a clown. Simmons – sporting a red nose and carting around a shopping trolley of eclectic paraphernalia – dances around Whitney's Marnie throughout the show, chipping in as other characters and generally mucking about with kids' toys and xylophones.

It's a strange addition, but not a disabling one. Marnie's monologuing could easily stand on its own, but what it loses in having to compete for attention, it gains in an emphasis of the system's ludicrous cruelty. Box Clever exposes not just the harshness of our social care system, but the absurdity of it, too.