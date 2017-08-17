In 1897, the women of Girton College Cambridge were warned. They were given an explanation. Nevertheless, they persisted until women were finally granted the right to graduate from Cambridge in 1948 (following universal suffrage and two world wars).

The world has changed a great deal since Jessica Swale’s ‘undergraduette’ play Blue Stockings premiered at the Globe in 2013. It’s a smart choice for the National Youth Theatre (and better suited to an indoor space), who revel in its celebration of unashamedly clever women.

Alice Knight’s production has an excellent level of energy and, if the vivacious young cast are at times overly emphatic, it is a play about young people discovering their voices and learning how to think for themselves for the first time.

Mischa Jones is a spirited heroine as astronomer Tess, Millie Boardman demonstrates the absolute commitment of these pioneering students as the assiduous Celia, and Simran Hunjan makes a strong impression in the curtailed role of the quietly fervent Maeve. Leo Flanagan is delightful as the animated tutor who forfeits personal advancement for principle and Laura Trosser’s lovely moral sciences instructor is an inspirational influence on her young charges.

Swale’s play is highly likeable even if it is a tad ‘point-by-point’ in structure. A carefully argued campaign for female advancement that that ended in failure and displays of misogyny due to fear-mongering unfortunately doesn’t feel like an event banished to the past, yet it is ultimately uplifting with its ‘never surrender’ spirit more welcome than ever.