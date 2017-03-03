Blasted review at Styx, London – ‘a sanitised revival’

A terminally ill journalist. A naive young girl. A hotel room. A violent soldier. A rape. A dead baby.

Ali Pidsley's production marks the opening salvo in Rift’s mini-season of 1990s classics at their uber-stylish warehouse-turned-theatre in Tottenham. Sarah Kane's brutal three-hander remains as enigmatic as ever, but although Pidsley's stripped-back vision ekes out flickers of contemporary relevance, it loses something of the play's galling, gripping horror.

Grace Smart's jet-black design reduces Blasted to its essentials: windows chalked onto walls, walls chalked onto the floor, and an obsidian-quilted double-bed. Pidsley's direction shies away from realism too, relying instead upon a laboured symbolism to stage the play's nastier moments; there's no convincing eyeball-biting or baby-eating, just a balloon full of water and a splash of crimson ink. Don't expect any fainting here.

Nigel Barrett bares all as Ian, quite literally at times, but never finds the requisite callousness to suggest the bitter nihilism in his heart, while Verity Kirk's giggling, girlish Cate definitely has a few screws loose. The finest performance comes from Nima Taleghani as the nameless soldier, though: a tortured soul, sorrowfully anaesthetised to his appalling crimes.

22 years on, the conflict raging through Kane's play has gained a chillingly familiar air of anti-immigrant sentiment, but beyond that, there's little that's fresh in this sanitised revival.