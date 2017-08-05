The biggest impact on an Edinburgh Fringe musical is invariably the orchestra. Usually reduced to a recorded soundtrack, or at best a keyboard, it’s the compromise you make to keep costs down. Well the Korean Go Theatre Company have discovered a far more satisfying solution that actually enhances its adaptation of an ancient fairytale.

Each of the actors is part of an orchestra of voices, providing music and sound effects to accompany the story. Think beat-box meets a cappella and you come somewhere close to the enchanting score of Behind The Mirror at C Venues. Subtitles are thoughtfully projected onto the back wall but they are mostly unnecessary as the ensemble’s use of repetition, rhyme and nimble physical theatre tell as much of the story as we need.

Originally conceived as a piece of student theatre at Korean National University of the Arts in 2004, the narrative sees a maid with self-confidence issues stealing items from her mistress’s boudoir before running into the forest to re-invent herself as a noble woman. The score has undeniably Western influences such as dreamy ballads, patter-songs and even a reference to Tchaikovsky, but the rendition is wholly Korean, including engaging performances from Yoojung Kim as Yeoni the maid and Inyoung Kang as Ondal.