Me and My Bee review at Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh – ‘hugely entertaining’

After last year’s success with Goggles, ThisEgg returns to Edinburgh with a riotous, cleverly constructed and hilarious family show about bees. Welcoming us to a ‘political party disguised as a party party disguised as a show’, Josie Dale-Jones and Greta Mitchell are cheerfully awkward hosts, committed to breaking theatrical illusion with deadpan conviction.

They’re aided by Joe Boylan - in black and yellow wrestling leotard - as a bee whose claim that he’s ‘only small’ is patently and hilariously untrue. All three are winning clowns, enlisting the audience with their clumsy charm.

Among all the silliness, there’s a very smart, serious streak, and the show appeals (in both senses of the word) as much to adults as to children. Occasionally Dale-Jones and Mitchell will drop a casual reference to larger political topics - a section on honey, for instance, finishes with a mention of workers producing coffee and chocolate, as bees become a metaphor for the exploitation of labour in the human world.

But the focus here is very much on environmental conservation - ‘save the bees, save the world!’, the audience sings. It’s informative fun which ends on a lovely note of hope as they leave us with seeds to plant when we return to the ‘real world’.