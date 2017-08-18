There are shades of James Fritz’s brilliantly destabilising Ross and Rachel in The Bearpit. Two young people approaching their five-year anniversary talk about marking the event with a big party. But the world they inhabit is one of decay and devastation, where the streets are flooded and brawls erupt with regularity. Noses are broken. Teeth shatter. The world has been fucked beyond the point where it can be fixed, but love still exists.

Love, of course, is also messy. The couple talk about being a unit, a single entity. They strip and switch clothes. But their gestures of co-dependence quickly become aggressive and laced with resentment.

The two performers, Nic McQuillan and Flora Marston, convey this mixture of intimacy and volatility. A silly quiz on capital cities becomes a kind of attack. They criticise each other’s bodies. He makes his power over her clear. They suffocate one another.

The Bearpit resembles a lot of recent, intriguing pieces by young theatremakers but it lacks that one element to mark itself apart. Though it shares a similar stripped down aesthetic to the work of Barrel Organ or Walrus – bare stage, a reengagement with text – it’s not quite as precise in its excution. Its hold on its audience is intermittent; it fades in and out of focus. McQuillan and Marston are compelling to watch though, as they wrestle with the text and one another.