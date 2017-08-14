Battacchio review at Zoo Southside, Edinburgh – ‘wackily entertaining’

A bawdy picaresque spirit animates Cirk La Putyka’s Batacchio and it makes for a wackily entertaining show.

We’re introduced to the proceedings by a needy Pierrot clown sporting the sort of multi-layered ruffled collar that sartorial dreams are made of. He skips about with a little syncopated gait and a group of brawny acrobats in black vests soon pick up his playful promenading style.

What follows is a series of lightweight comic and acrobatic vignettes. Assorted circus tricks are blended with smut. A female performer in frills prances with balletic style on a table before swinging her hips and removing her skirts. She slides into the splits and appears to gynaecologically engulf a butternut squash – among other groceries. Later, a man drags two other performers from a trunk – these ragdoll-limp puppets are set on stools without seats. A humorously scatological routine ensues, expertly choreographed with double-takes, a water basin and suspicious sniffs.

As the curtains rise and fall between apparatus changes, we’re distracted with anything from casual ball-and-bucket tricks to the operatic screeching of a chanteuse in turquoise feathers. Unfortunately, a drawn-out section involving crash mats and a seesaw leads to a lukewarm rope-based ending that gets anticlimactically tangled.