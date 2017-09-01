Disfunction permeates the revolving house at the centre of Dundee Rep's magnificent staging of Tracy Letts' modern American tragedy, August: Osage County.

At first it seems that Alex Lowde's skeletal design is over-elaborate: blocking sight-lines and creaking on its journey. But as it turns and turns to reveal the variously delusional, arrogant and self-obsessed family members surrounding matriarch Violet Weston, it starts to make sense.

Ann Louise Ross is utterly compelling as Violet, addled by prescription drugs and at turns tottering about in drug-induced haze or tongue-lashing her children with coruscating put-downs and stupefying revelations.

The way she turns the screw in her vicious manipulations is compelling and completely believable. The three daughters, Emily Winter's much-loved Barbara, Beth Marshall's faithful Ivy and Angela Darcy's head-in-the-clouds Karen, add spice to what could be mundane - their performances assaying Violet's character as much their own.

Director Andrew Panton handles his 13-strong cast with real authority, playing to the strengths of Letts' play and giving each actor enough space to colour their influence on events. The exposition is unhurried, firmly bedded-in and allowed to grow into something solid and uncompromising.

The production might not transcend family drama were not for the presence of Betty Valencia as Johanna Monevata, the Native American nurse hired by Violet's husband. Valencia is a constant, doing just enough to ensure she is visible in the background; she adds a prickling reminder that this is an America in decline, separated from its birthright, wandering without purpose or clear design.