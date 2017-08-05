Four people turn up at an audition and begin swapping stories about their career highs – or, more frequently, lows. Racism, ageism and sexism are rife, although the characters are thankfully self-aware enough to know when to throw in the towel.

Playwright and performer Michael Sharmon has based the musical Auditions on his own personal experiences and those of his colleagues in the entertainment industry. It's a close relative thematically to A Chorus Line, but lacks the pace and emotional punch of its ground-breaking cousin.

What may have sounded great as dinner-table chit-chat seems cliched and fragmented on the stage. The songs offer a little diversity in terms of style and there are a couple of showstoppers, not least How To Give A Show, delivered with gusto by the talented Sandra Waters.

Sharmon struggles as a lyricist, however, and some particularly obvious or clunky rhymes bludgeon an otherwise good tune to death.

Performances are technically strong and there are some beautiful harmonies on display here, proving if nothing else, that the cast know how to sell a number, even with a recorded soundtrack. Auditions may touch a chord with the performing arts community but beyond that, it's difficult to pinpoint this show's appeal.