Arm – Mireille and Mathieu review at Summerhall – ‘absorbing but sometimes annoying’

A junk shop yields a few comic gems in Mireille and Mathieu’s Arm, plus some musty jokes that could do with being packed away. Set among a mishmash of flea-market objects, including gnomes, deck chairs, garish clothes and a bunch of plastic dolls, the two performers (Kathleen Wijnen and Erik Bassier) bring certain pieces to life in clownish fashion.

A nude and battered-looking Ken doll impresses a blonde Barbie with mug-lifting feats, accompanied by humorous grunts and high-pitched chattering, only to be dispatched with a hammer, nails and convenient wooden crucifix. Most effective is a rickety playpen transformed into a wrestling ring for one standard doll and a monstrous infant with green hair. Rabbit puppetry and play with blankets also prove amusing and imaginative.

Sometimes the raucous energy becomes a little tiresome – the routine in which Bassier woofs on the end of a leash with a rubber chicken is overlong and short on laughs. Some of the high jinks are slightly crass: a black sock puppet peeping from a suitcase is referred to as ‘Barack’, while the section in which Bassier dances around topless spouting verbal scribble with a tribal mask on before flashing his pubes could happily be axed.