Arlene! The Glitz, the Glamour, the Gossip review at Assembly Checkpoint, Edinburgh – ‘unremarkable’

Despite a career spanning four decades, Arlene Phillips has not yet attempted a stint at the Edinburgh Fringe. Of course, there has probably been very little time, as Phillips has been an in-demand choreographer and director for much of this period, working on projects such as Annie, We Will Rock You and Starlight Express since hitting the headlines on the Kenny Everett Video Show with Hot Gossip in 1978.

The overtly sexual choreography of Hot Gossip captured the atmosphere of a new generation. The 1980s was the era of the music video and her work with artists such as Prince, Donna Summer, Tina Turner and Diana Ross brought a fresh energy and attention to dance as a popular art form. More recently, she has been a face on Strictly Come Dancing.

Arlene! The Glitz, the Glamour, the Gossip is hosted by Jacquie Storey, who interviews Phillips about her diverse career. Storey's interview technique is a little over-rehearsed but the banter between the two is convivial and Philip's career is one that deserves a decent retrospective.

There's certainly plenty of glitz and glamour in Phillips’ history, but those expecting any really juicy gossip may be disappointed. Often the only female member of the creative team, Phillips has relatively little to say about the men she has worked with. Understandably there is nothing but praise and admiration for the late Bruce Forsyth, but her shock and recovery from being sacked from the Strictly line-up is treated as a minor blip in an otherwise unstoppable career.