Just like Silent Uproar's A Super Happy Story, Amy Conway's Super Awesome World tries to have a lot of fun while tackling something that really ain't fun at all.

Framing Conway's struggle with depression as an eight-bit video game adventure, then chucking collaborative audience games and a few chunks of layman's psychology into the mix, it makes for an eclectic, enjoyable hour of family-friendly theatre.

Interspersed with musings about the therapeutic quality of video games, about her work answering phones for the Samaritans, and about her own feelings of insecurity, there are several challenges set for the audience by Conway.

Rearrange yourselves in height order. Rearrange yourselves by eye colour. Bounce those balloons into this box. Throw those balls into this net. Help me cross the stage on stepping stones. It's a neat device, elegantly refocusing the co-operative problem-solving required in gaming towards the openness and dialogue needed in overcoming depression.

At times, Conway tries too hard to make her gaming/depression metaphor work, and the show's structure feels too segmented, but there are some delightfully nostalgic touches to compensate: an old TV with an '80s Nintendo, a chirpy spirit guide bleating out platitudes and a cheerful digital score from director and designer Rob Jones.