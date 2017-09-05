At 78, Alan Ayckbourn is having another prolific year. This is his second world premiere to be presented in as many months. The Divide – a dystopian, futuristic six-hour epic in two parts divided critics at the Edinburgh International Festival, with A Brief History of Women Ayckbourn is on more familiar and satisfying territory – this is another of his beautifully mapped memory plays

For his annual production at his home theatre at Scarborough, he is expertly directing his work himself, unlike in Edinburgh. The play charts with delicacy, verve and wit the life of an ordinary man across 60 years – between the ages of 17 and 77 – and the women he encounters along the way. With one he steals his first furtive kiss, another who turns herself into a human firework, while another tutors him to be the hind legs of the panto horse she fronts.

As ever, Ayckbourn has set himself a technical and logistical challenge – and it’s impressively met. The same country house setting provides the backdrop for the passing years, so that the building itself becomes another evocative character in the play. It evolves from an aristocratic homestead – where the stepdaughter of the grouchy landowner is holding her engagement party in the opening act, set in 1925 – to a posh preparatory school in 1945, to a local arts centre in 1965, and finally to a country hotel in 1985.

"They never forget you, houses," says a character at the end of the play, remembering their own long history there. And nor will I easily forget the play that Ayckbourn has crafted around this house.

Photos: Tony Bartholomew 1 of 15

As both director and writer, Ayckbourn is a dab hand at solving theatrical puzzles, orchestrating the action in several locations at once, as we move between hallway and study to ballroom and garden.

The design, by Kevin Jenkins, and the sound and music cues of Simon Slater keep the action flowing seamlessly between not just the different rooms but the different time periods, with simple adjustments of furniture, floor coverings and soundtrack.

Dysfunctional marriages, as is so often the case with Ayckbourn, feature prominently on the dramatic menu, but here there's also a poignant re-awakening of romantic possibilities in the tender portrait of Anthony Spates' progress, from a farmboy-turned-house servant to a local school teacher, to the administrator of the arts centre and, finally, the manager of the hotel.

Antony Eden plays him at each stage of his life with eagerness, dignity and grace. The other five actors, who each portray a different character in each of the play's four acts, create intricately differentiated people with chameleon-like cleverness.

There's a lot of loss and longing in this journey, but the play's elegiac, reflective tone proves both moving and liberating as it reaches an ending of haunting beauty.