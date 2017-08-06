Above the Mealy-mouthed Sea review at Underbelly, Edinburgh – ‘atmospheric but shapeless’

Poet and performer Jemima Foxtrot is a consistently engaging stage presence. She brightens every poetry night she’s part of and her writing is full of lines that gleam like the pink parts of a seashell. But while her full-length show Above the Mealy-mouthed Sea is undoubtedly atmospheric, it’s also frustratingly shapeless.

The show is about the self we present to the world, but it’s hard to pin down exactly what it wants to say; it is more of a mood piece. Foxtrot uses a loop pedal to merge snatches of song – doo-wops and shoo-woops – with fragments of dialogue to create evocative, wave-like soundscapes.

Watching her create these aural collages is a delight. They are woven into a larger piece in which Foxtrot tells a joke without an end. The punchline evades her. She hesitates and drifts off. Other stories get in the way. At one point, Foxtrot sports a crimson swimming costume while narrating a scene from The Simpsons, or possibly an Enid Blyton novel, half-remembered and repetitive. At another, she leaves the stage and her ‘other’ self has to mug until she’s ready to return.

At an hour long, Lucy Allan’s production feels over-stretched and in need of tightening up. The show suffers from a lack of dramatic texture. The music is lilting and lifting though, and Foxtrot keeps it afloat.