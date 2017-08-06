A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad) review at Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh – ‘big-hearted musical’

A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad) is a pretty accurate title.

Silent Uproar's cabaret musical – penned by Rotterdam author Jon Brittain and jauntily scored by Frisky and Mannish's Matthew Floyd Jones – frankly and funnily tells the moving story of one young woman's fight with depression, blending a relentless chirpiness with a heartfelt, occasionally hard-to-watch honesty.

It might sound irritating, but it's not. As the three-strong cast – Madeleine MacMahon as the struggling Sally, Sophie Clay and Ed Yelland multi-roling excellently as various caricatures – briskly marches through the chapters of Sally's life, from her first twinges of anxiety to her attempt to commit suicide, it exudes a compassionate warmth that puts a smile on your face and a tear in your eye.

It's not a true story, but it easily could be. It's accurate, informed by interviews with depression sufferers and, despite all the saccharine sweetness, refuses to sugar the pill. And that matters. This is a show that feels thoroughly genuine. It hugs you close. It's there for you.