Get a Round review at Cairns Lecture Theatre, Summerhall, Edinburgh – ‘gutsy, gag-laden show’

Shiraz, sick and sweat are some of the main components in Eggs Collective’s rowdy but lovable Get a Round, a three-woman show about the giddy highs and bucket-bound lows of a night out. Sara Cocker, Lowri Evans and Leonie Higgins are Manchester mates on the razz, dressed in matching sparkly dresses and clompy heels, with emergency packs of Wotsits in their bags for the inevitable post-vomit carb refuel.

The audience members are drawn into the boozy shenanigans, plied with shots of blue WKD while the Beach Boys’ I Get Around blares into the space. Lipstick is smeared, bog roll gets stuck in Evans’ knickers and an enthusiastic dance to Supergrass peters out into a bilious sway.

But beyond the salty humour of all this – and it is very funny, performed with wonderful physicality and sharp comic timing – the cast allows recognisable vulnerability and sweetness to emerge. Retching into the aforementioned bucket turns into a confession about feelings of personal wretchedness and how the validation of a stranger’s gaze when getting pissed enables you to “dance like Rhianna’s better, more sexually aware sister.” Despite ragged self-esteem and bewilderment at the world, the fibres of female friendship endure.