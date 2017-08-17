Gently political and mildly self-deprecating, Michael Daviot's depiction of the world a century ago in 1917 – A Phantasmagoria is a proper treat. In the black box space of a converted hotel room, he appears as the ghost of that year, mockingly plummy to remind of how it might have been, but quickly working into a more realistic approach.

The political comes from Daviot's choice of elements to represent the great events of the that year. A letter from Passchendale, written by a poet moments before he died; a lynching in Tennessee; the "storming" of the winter palace; the taking of Jerusalem and several dozen more. These are people, moments, fragments from history which either represent the enormity of that year or have significance a century later.

It is delivered without comment – that comes from the episodes of Gustav Meyrink’s Walpurgisnacht, scenes of a decadent society on the brink of collapse, which weave through the piece.

The joy is in Daviot's slipping from one character to the next, a constant stream of them – precise enough to be able to return, and all equally believable whether real, such as Emmaline Pankhurst speaking of the canary girls, or Sherlock Holmes galloping off to take a final bow.