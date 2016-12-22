This absolute charmer of a show for children between four and eight has been imaginatively conceived and delivered with truth and tenderness.

Princess Fenella is a girl much indulged by Daddy, “the king, you know”. She believes her royal status exempts her from good manners and above all, from keeping her promises.

She has winning ways, though. It makes us, her chosen advisors, like her very much indeed, in spite of her haughtiness and her treatment of Filbert the Frog, an amphibian who finds it hard to make friends. He gets some delightfully witty lyrics to sing as he hops around, eventually getting to eat royal popcorn and luxuriate on the royal bed while the mutinous princess beds down in the royal sleeping bag.

There are inventive opportunities for audience participation, with warm encouragement from the two actors, Lee Rufford and Charlotte Ellen. On a magical set in the intimacy of the studio setting, suitcases turn into distant lighted buildings and the slimy well becomes a royal bedroom. There’s a fight with a seagull and a very happy – and very moral – ending. Stories within the story make for some enchanting narrative. It’s a little gem, touring to schools for the month of January.