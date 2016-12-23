Imaginative puppetry usually works wonders on a very young audience. The First Hippo on the Moon is full of puppets. The jungle animals are sparklingly voiced by the five talented actor-puppeteers, each animal with a clearly defined personality.

David Walliams’ story of Sheila the Hippo (Alice Bounce in a blubbery grey fat suit) who, with the assistance of her friends wants to be the first hippo on the moon, is a pretty simple one. Oliver Lansley’s adaptation ekes it out with songs.

The swing number by Silver Bob (Owen Jenkins voicing a gorilla) is enjoyable if a little too reminiscent of The Jungle Book. An space-set computer scene borrows from 2001: A Space Odyssey too. Towards the end there’s a incongruously grandiloquent song which becomes thematic as rockets and stars waltz prettily round the stage. Another stretch-the-plot device is the rather laboured collection of poo from animals on stage and from members of the audience for the ecological firing of the rocket.

It all makes for an hour of reasonably interesting children’s theatre. The most memorable thing is the word-play. The Hippoclock news plays on the TV. Sheila becomes a hipponaut. When the animals cheer, they say: “Hip Hip Hippo”.