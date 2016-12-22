This year’s Tunbridge Wells panto never really gets off the ground. This is mainly the result of the writing. There are an awful lot of clunky lines and dud gags; a lot of the patter is uninspiring too.

As a result Jamie Rickers as Muddles and Jamie Steen’s Nurse struggle to whip up any real atmosphere. They both give game performances, but the audience’s enthusiasm seems to wane from an early stage. Thankfully Su Pollard’s Wicked Queen is on hand. She’s the saviour of the show. With tongue firmly in cheek, she struts around the stage, delivering malicious put downs, or donning a frankly remarkable sequinned number for a seduction scene. Millie Booth’s Snow White makes a charmingly Disney pairing with Chris Warner Drake’s Prince as well.

Elizabeth Dennis’ woodland creature costumes are as intricate as Dolly’s ever-changing outfits are outrageous, and the dwarfs’ cottage is a finely crafted piece of scenery thanks to designers Jon Harris and Jason Bishop. A lot of care has clearly gone into Martin Dodd’s production, but the wobbly quality of the jokes and the patchiness of the writing are such that even Pollard can’t quite salvage things.