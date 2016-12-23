Lesley Joseph and Ben Nickless shine in a production positively glittering with panto pizzazz.

Joseph is a Machiavellian marvel as Queen Lucretia, doling out liberal doses of evil with impish aplomb. That she sometimes steps out of character to intone lofty irritation with the Plymouth audience is a double delight.

Her duetting on You’re Just Too Good to be True with alternative lyrics while making moves on hunky Prince Duncan – played Duncan James – is an exquisitely delivered piece of mischief.

Nickless excels as Muddles – a versatile comic revelling in his madcap routines with an infectious mix of cheeky chappie back-chat and spot-on impressions.

As Snow White, Charlotte Haines has a fine voice and delivers a charismatic performance. Jack Land Noble’s Betty is a classic Dame, making the most of material which could stand to be funnier. The flying steam-snorting dragon delivers a suitable wow factor.

This is a visually striking panto with designer Ian Westbrook's candy floss-bright fairytale sets providing a sumptuous backdrop. Aided by music director Tim Whitting's full sound, this is an all-round tip-top production.