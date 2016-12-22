Combining both old and new pantomime traditions, this fine UK Productions’ Sleeping Beauty boasts a strong cast, blessed with some very capable singers, glorious costumes, and exciting company numbers.

The mood is set by Mark James’ Silly Billy, whose energy carries the show; the audience take to him from the start. He has a zany and impish energy. He's even in the foyer at the end.

Charles Burden, who plays Nanny Glucose, is also strong. This is his 50th pantomime; he flies in and has 11 costume changes, delighting the audience. He teams up well with James in the comedy routines and their mirror scene is particularly effective.

Sue Holderness, making her debut in the role of the evil Carabosse, also makes an impact. She’s an entertaining villain, doling out insults, and her costumes are superb.

Ben Harlow, in the role of Prince, has strong voice and performs some excellent duets with Katrina Bryan, as Sleeping Beauty. His ‘Return to Earth’ sequence is one of the stand-out moments of the whole show. Sarah Jane Buckley also proves her vocal qualities as the Good Fairy and the King, Phil Cole, even gets to rap.

Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen is an astute choice as the pre-finale song – a hit with the younger members of the audience.