Santa Claus – The Musical had its British debut in 2005 at the huge Mayflower Theatre, Southampton. Then it would have been hard to imagine that 11 years later it would play the New Theatre Royal. But thanks to a £4.5million grant, this old theatre is at last looking good again.

Two pop stars headline: Mark Read, formerly of boyband A1, and Nicki French, a former chart-topper, but it's a real team performance.

Di Cooke’s production works well. The young dancers supply the show with energy and life and their routines are well choreographed. There are reindeers, singing crows, dancing polar bears and penguins – as well as topical references to Donald Trump and Nigel Farage.

French is confident as the Ice Queen and reminds everyone, in between the boos and hisses, what a stunning voice she has. Read, as Joe, is a versatile performer and Paul Whitehead is in his element as Jack Frost. Most impressive is Jason Sutton, as Ms Daphne Drift. He keeps the production moving and, at times, there’s a slight touch of Dame Edna Everage to his performance.

The New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, has really come of age this year with this Christmas production. Cooke’s production is exciting and the production values on par with some larger south coast theatres. It augers well for the venue’s future.