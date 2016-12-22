Big on spectacular lighting and visual effects, but short on plot, the Mayflower's Robin Hood is essentially a star vehicle for Shane Richie.

Like previous Qdos pantomimes for this theatre, it looks and sounds fabulous, is bold, brash and brassy - and very loud - but it is unquestionably Richie's show.

He knows how to work an audience, corpse a cast – although the end-of-term gaffs and giggles were already overworked on press night – and is rarely off-stage.

Casting Richie as Robin with Jessie Wallace as his Maid Marion plays on the coupledom of their EastEnders alter-egos, Alfie and Kat Moon, and if you didn't know the pair were associated with the soap at the start, you'd be in no doubt by the final curtain. No one else gets much of a look in.

Veteran dame Jeffrey Holland makes little impression, Peter Piper shines briefly as Friar Tuck but Pete Gallagher scores as the evil Sheriff.

Elsewhere, it's more medieval variety show than panto with the Merry Men bolstered by the Acromaniacs, a gymnastic quartet, and magician Phil Hitchcock as Merlin - cue floating flames and disappearing doves. A 3D ride through Sherwood Forest and scarily huge animatronics T-Rex get shoe-horned in.

Still, Nick Winston's production moves along at a fair old lick, feels like fun and there are plenty of laughs along the way.