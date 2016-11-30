National Ballet of China’s The Peony Pavilion is a work of enthralling theatrical magic. It's a strange, sensuous East-meets-West concoction of neoclassical ballet set to the keening sounds of Kunqu opera, traditional Chinese instrumentation and passages of Debussy, Ravel and Holst, with silken costumes that add luminous grandeur to a sparse set.

The story itself is one of seemingly impossible love, originally performed in 1598 as a 22-hour opera. Happily, director Li Liuyi and choreographer Fei Bo distil the narrative into two hours of dreamy visual poetry.

Vignettes rich with symbolic colour and exquisitely detailed physicality delineate the fate of heroine Du Liniang (Zhu Yan), who dreams of a perfect lover in the form of scholar Liu Mengmei (Ma Xiaodong). On awakening empty-handed, Liniang's agitation and burgeoning sexuality are echoed in intricate ripples and whirls of motion from a white-clad corps de ballet.

Liniang’s emotional struggle is embodied by her two alter egos – a sensual Flower Goddess in scarlet pointes (Zhang Jian) and earthbound opera singer Kunqu Liniang (Jia Pengfei), whose cries advocate Confucian rationality.

Feet create a language of eroticism and restraint: as Liniang’s upper body snakes to the ground, Liu Mengmei rapturously grasps her raised foot. Later, dancers perform in a single pointe shoe, the luscious arch of one foot set against the flat, flexed other.

Watching this rare and ravishing show, it’s sobering to think that not so long ago the company could perform just two ideologically approved productions under the total control of the fourth Mrs Mao.