Each year, in Loughborough, Little Wolf Entertainment builds its own spectacular shows from scratch. There are no big names. Morgan Brind, the writer, designer and co-founder of the company, plays a riotous Ugly Sister. His co-founder, Alan Bowles, plays Buttons and is also the choreographer. Dan Smith, the other Ugly Sister, is the musical director.

It makes for a thoroughly cohesive whole. The script is fresh, funny and intelligent, the characters are properly rounded, and there are some clever takes on the traditional story as a slinky, velvet-clad Baroness (Melissa Bayern) and a Dandini (Natalie Simone) provide echoes of Shakespeare’s Rosalind: “A woman dressing up as a man! It just isn’t right,” says the Dame.

The show is lavishly designed, with a Georgian influence in the architecture, and dazzlingly costumes. The transformation scene is breathtaking as a bronze Pegasus rises to circle slowly amid the stars. Rib-tickling scenes include the Curl Up and Dye beauty spa. There’s an endearing Mozzarella the Mouse that pops up through the trapdoor. This cast doesn’t put a foot wrong and they love every minute.