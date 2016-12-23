There's a real live beast on stage in this production: Belle's lovable pet takes the form of a little white dog.

The Beast of the title, alias Prince Lucien, is hardly more threatening. Sympathetically played by Ben Ian Gordon, he’s transformed into a beast by the evil Grimalkin – played with gusto by Natasha Brooke in surely the most glamorous outfit ever worn by a pantomime baddie.

Her opposite number, the Good Fairy, is Danielle Pedel who keeps the French flavour of the story alive with frequent appeals to the audience to say "Bonjour Fairy.” She has a lovely singing voice, too. Emma Wilson is an appealing and delicate Belle, and her duets with the Beast, accompanied by the excellent routines of the pro dancers and chorus, are one of the highlights of the show.

The comedy, provided by Vince Williams as the cook Dolly Doughnut and her son Muddles (Luke Glover) is also nicely handled. The costumes are suitably outrageous, and Vince Williams barely has time to get to the dressing room before he re-enters in yet another exotic creation. Along with the traditional panto routines there's an unusual and clever piece of patter using the names of every type of sweet imaginable.

Excellent principals, well rehearsed production numbers and super costumes raise this show a cut above and one capable of appealing to audience members of every age.