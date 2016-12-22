Salisbury Playhouse has taken a leaf out of Marie Lloyd's songbook and is currently serving up A Little of What You Fancy as its alternative Christmas entertainment in its intimate studio space.

Gareth Machin, who directs, and musical director Glyn Kerslake, have eschewed a traditional music hall format, setting the piece in a Victorian parlour where our hosts, the Fezziwigs, entertain us to songs, poems, even a little melodrama, as a prelude to their New Year's Eve party.

It allows greater song choice flexibility from music hall standards and light operetta to hymns, tub-thumping folk songs, ideological anthems and Christmas carols.

The show uses the same set (Zoe Squire) and cast of four, harmonising beautifully and shining individually, seen in children's show The Night Before Christmas, which has just finished its run.

Sophie Evans gives heartfelt expression to I'm a Four Loom Weaver, Rebecca Trehearn revels in the macabre Hearse Song, Adrian Grove makes a first class Champagne Charlie and Kerslake turns After the Ball into a personal lament for lost love.

The seaside sequence is great fun with an audience tug-of-war and Kerslake as a particularly fetching bathing belle.

It all works like a charm and the medley of period Christmas songs that finish it off create the sort of warm, fuzzy, festive glow we need at this time of year.