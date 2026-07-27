Trainspotting was a phenomenon. The original novel, published in 1993, made a star of author Irvine Welsh. The celebrated 1996 film, based on an earlier stage adaptation by Harry Gibson, did similarly for its cast, led by Ewan McGregor, and its director Danny Boyle. A movie sequel followed in 2017, and an Edinburgh Fringe production has been popular for years.
Now, unexpectedly, Welsh’s propulsive and punky story of a group of Edinburgh heroin addicts and their comedically chaotic, desperately dark lives has been made into a musical. Created by Welsh and producer and DJ Stephen McGuinness, AKA Steve Mac, and directed by Caroline Jay Ranger, it runs at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in the West End until mid-September, then embarks on a national tour, beginning in Edinburgh, that lasts until March next year.
Does this story slide successfully from page to screen to stage? Are the critics captivated by Welsh, McGuinness and Ranger’s theatrical take on this contemporary classic? Should audiences choose Trainspotting the Musical?
Fergus Morgan rounds up the reviews...
By turns hilarious and horrific, Trainspotting follows a group of heroin addicts living in post-industrial Leith on various drug-addled adventures around Edinburgh, and is stuffed full of iconic moments: a hallucinatory swim in the world’s worst toilet, a nightmarish withdrawal sequence, a drug-addled job interview. Does all this work well on stage?
It definitely does not. This musical adaptation is “woefully misconceived” for Nick Curtis (Standard, ★), a “misguided muddle” for Ben Lawrence (Telegraph, ★★), and a “dismal” failure for Houman Barekat (New York Times). The plot is “diffuse and meandering”, the characters “thinly drawn” and the production “ploddingly literal, often lapsing into mawkishness and soapy tedium” and “repeatedly ramming its social conscience down our throats”, writes Sam Marlowe (The Stage, ★★). “And it suffers from a fatal lack of momentum.”
The show “looks about as at home in the gilt and plush surroundings” of the West End “as a vegan in a steak house”, writes Alun Hood (WhatsOnStage, ★). “If Welsh’s seminal 1990s phantasmagoria of addiction, degradation and despair has to be set to music, maybe the operatic genre would best suit that wild, non-linear tapestry of obscene poetry, adrenaline and misery. What it doesn’t need to be is an incoherent musical that achieves the dubious distinction of being simultaneously distasteful and deeply tedious.”
Clive Davis (Times, ★★★) appreciates the show’s “unabashed energy” and “communal intensity”, but everyone else agrees with Theo Bosanquet (LondonTheatre, ★★) that this is “an unhappy marriage of form and content” and with Arifa Akbar (Guardian, ★) that “none of it is half as shocking, entertaining or as poignant” as its source material. “Choose life?” asks Hood, quoting the film’s most famous speech. “Nah, choose to see something else.”
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The film of Trainspotting was celebrated for its soundtrack, which featured artists including Iggy Pop, Primal Scream, New Order, Blur, Pulp, Lou Reed and Elastica, plus Underworld’s iconic dance track Born Slippy. Some of those songs make it into the score for this musical adaptation, alongside original numbers composed by Welsh and McGuinness. It does not go down well.
The show employs “stalwart hits like Lust For Life, Perfect Day and Bitter Sweet Symphony” with original songs that are a combination of “mawkish ballads, grumpy laments and other dimwit genre spoofs”, describes Curtis. Both “established hits or awful new numbers creep sheepishly into the narrative rather than growing from it. There is no sense of shape or progression in the score, just a meandering from situation to situation, and song to song”.
“The original songs are bleurgh and span a real mishmash of genres: dance, jazz and, jarringly, American country and western,” adds Holly O’Mahony (Time Out). “So, when mightily good songs from the film’s soundtrack album crop up, it’s almost blasphemous.” Agreed, Hood writes that the classic tracks “only serve to point up how inadequate the newly created songs are”.
Again, Davis admires the musical’s score more than most, enjoying its “punk energy”. Most, though, agree with Akbar. The classic tracks are good, but “do nothing more than imitate a far better original” and the new numbers are “forgettable at best, or best forgotten”, she concludes.
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The original film of Trainspotting starred Ewan McGregor as Renton, Jonny Lee Miller as Sick Boy, Robert Carlyle as Begbie and Ewan Bremner as a Spud. Here, those roles are played by Lewis Kidd (stepping in for Robbie Scott, who pulled out of the show’s West End run through injury), Sheridan Townsley, Frankie O’Connor, and Kieran Andrew. Most critics have kind words.
Kidd, in the lead role of Renton, is “impressively loose and cocky”, according to Curtis, and “charismatic and commanding”, according to Lawrence, and has plenty of “punky attitude”, according to Hemming. “No one is going to match the steeliness of Ewan McGregor’s screen display, but there’s enough insolent charm to Kidd’s persona,” assesses Davis.
Elsewhere, O’Connor provides a “genuinely alarming” performance as psychotic thug Begbie for Hemming, Andrew entertains as the “gangly, endearingly dim-witted” Spud for Barekat, and Townsley offers a “genuinely fresh perspective” on Sick Boy according to Lawrence.
Sadly, the same cannot be said of director Ranger’s staging, which is “underpowered and pedestrian”, according to Curtis, “mechanical and cringeworthy”, according to O’Mahony, and “an unimaginatively stage farrago that maroons a talented acting company on an island of zero dramatic impact and ill-conceived visuals”, according to Hood.
The concept of a musical adaptation of Trainspotting raised eyebrows when it was announced earlier this year, as it seemed like Irvine Welsh’s full-throttle novel about Edinburgh addicts was ill-suited to become a song-stuffed stage show. Sadly, that prediction has proved accurate.
The theatrical version lacks the impact and attitude of earlier iterations, the hybrid score disappoints, and a slack staging cannot be saved by a talented young cast. A slew of one-star and two-star reviews makes this one of the worst-reviewed West End openings of the year.
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