Trainspotting was a phenomenon. The original novel, published in 1993, made a star of author Irvine Welsh. The celebrated 1996 film, based on an earlier stage adaptation by Harry Gibson, did similarly for its cast, led by Ewan McGregor, and its director Danny Boyle. A movie sequel followed in 2017, and an Edinburgh Fringe production has been popular for years. Now, unexpectedly, Welsh’s propulsive and punky story of a group of Edinburgh heroin addicts and their comedically chaotic, desperately dark lives has been made into a musical. Created by Welsh and producer and DJ Stephen McGuinness, AKA Steve Mac, and directed by Caroline Jay Ranger, it runs at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in the West End until mid-September, then embarks on a national tour, beginning in Edinburgh, that lasts until March next year. Does this story slide successfully from page to screen to stage? Are the critics captivated by Welsh, McGuinness and Ranger’s theatrical take on this contemporary classic? Should audiences choose Trainspotting the Musical? Fergus Morgan rounds up the reviews...

Lewis Kidd and the cast of Trainspotting the Musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London. Photo: Matt Crockett

Trainspotting the Musical – an ill-conceived adaptation By turns hilarious and horrific, Trainspotting follows a group of heroin addicts living in post-industrial Leith on various drug-addled adventures around Edinburgh, and is stuffed full of iconic moments: a hallucinatory swim in the world’s worst toilet, a nightmarish withdrawal sequence, a drug-addled job interview. Does all this work well on stage? It definitely does not. This musical adaptation is “woefully misconceived” for Nick Curtis (Standard, ★), a “misguided muddle” for Ben Lawrence (Telegraph, ★★), and a “dismal” failure for Houman Barekat (New York Times). The plot is “diffuse and meandering”, the characters “thinly drawn” and the production “ploddingly literal, often lapsing into mawkishness and soapy tedium” and “repeatedly ramming its social conscience down our throats”, writes Sam Marlowe (The Stage, ★★). “And it suffers from a fatal lack of momentum.” The show “looks about as at home in the gilt and plush surroundings” of the West End “as a vegan in a steak house”, writes Alun Hood (WhatsOnStage, ★). “If Welsh’s seminal 1990s phantasmagoria of addiction, degradation and despair has to be set to music, maybe the operatic genre would best suit that wild, non-linear tapestry of obscene poetry, adrenaline and misery. What it doesn’t need to be is an incoherent musical that achieves the dubious distinction of being simultaneously distasteful and deeply tedious.” Clive Davis (Times, ★★★) appreciates the show’s “unabashed energy” and “communal intensity”, but everyone else agrees with Theo Bosanquet (LondonTheatre, ★★) that this is “an unhappy marriage of form and content” and with Arifa Akbar (Guardian, ★) that “none of it is half as shocking, entertaining or as poignant” as its source material. “Choose life?” asks Hood, quoting the film’s most famous speech. “Nah, choose to see something else.” Continues...

Lewis Kidd, Kieran Andrew and Sheridan Townsley in Trainspotting the Musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket. London. Photo: Matt Crockett

The cast of Trainspotting the Musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London. Photo: Matt Crockett

Trainspotting the Musical – a hybrid score The film of Trainspotting was celebrated for its soundtrack, which featured artists including Iggy Pop, Primal Scream, New Order, Blur, Pulp, Lou Reed and Elastica, plus Underworld’s iconic dance track Born Slippy. Some of those songs make it into the score for this musical adaptation, alongside original numbers composed by Welsh and McGuinness. It does not go down well. The show employs “stalwart hits like Lust For Life, Perfect Day and Bitter Sweet Symphony” with original songs that are a combination of “mawkish ballads, grumpy laments and other dimwit genre spoofs”, describes Curtis. Both “established hits or awful new numbers creep sheepishly into the narrative rather than growing from it. There is no sense of shape or progression in the score, just a meandering from situation to situation, and song to song”. “The original songs are bleurgh and span a real mishmash of genres: dance, jazz and, jarringly, American country and western,” adds Holly O’Mahony (Time Out). “So, when mightily good songs from the film’s soundtrack album crop up, it’s almost blasphemous.” Agreed, Hood writes that the classic tracks “only serve to point up how inadequate the newly created songs are”. Again, Davis admires the musical’s score more than most, enjoying its “punk energy”. Most, though, agree with Akbar. The classic tracks are good, but “do nothing more than imitate a far better original” and the new numbers are “forgettable at best, or best forgotten”, she concludes. Continues...

Finlay Paul, Lewis Kidd, Frankie OConnor and Kieran Andrew in Trainspotting the Musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket. London. Photo: Matt Crockett

Sophie Hutchinson, Rebecca McKinnis and Rosie Dignan in Trainspotting the Musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London. Photo: Matt Crockett